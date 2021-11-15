Appeals underway for foodstuffs, gifts and more to donate to those in need across Carlow and Kilkenny

Ahead of the Christmas rush, you’re being asked to help those in need locally.

A number of drop-off points have been set up around Kilkenny City where you can drop off groceries, toiletries and toys.

Jackie Cahill is with Kilkenny Helping the Homeless and says “We’re not looking for thousands and millions, we’re looking for euros and two euros, we’re asking people basically you know when you’re doing your shopping, throw in that extra tin of beans or peas or selection box or something that we can add to make up these hampers”.

She adds “We’ve been supported kindly by O’Loughlin’s GAA Club, they’ve given us the hall, SuperValu Market Cross and Loughboy are drop-off centres for food and groceries, they’ll also accept toys, Guineys will as well”.

You can also gift an extra euro or two to the butcher accounts in John Joe Cullen’s on John Street and Richard Keanrns on Ballybough Street in the city.

While in Carlow The Untouchables Youth Group ‘Charity Begins at home appeal’ is underway.

Aim is to gather a range of items, similar to above, to gift to those who are struggling in some form locally.

Donations can be made to the New Oak Community Centre.

Added to that stay tuned for the Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal and local toy run.