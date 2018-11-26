Application by IT Carlow & Waterford IT for Technological University will be lodged before 2017 ends

The application by IT Carlow and Waterford IT to become a Technological University is still on track to be lodged before the year’s end.

That’s according to the new Education Minister, Joe McHugh who was responding to a Dáil question on the matter.

He says the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor has met with the presidents and chairs of both IT’s numerous times this year.

€1.7 million in funding from the Exchequer has already gone to advance the project and another million in separate funding was granted in September.