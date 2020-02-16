Applications now open for Streetscape Paint Schemes in Carlow

Towns and villages in Carlow in need of a bit of a face-lift are being invited to apply for financial help.

Details of this year’s Streetscape Paint Schemes have been published and groups or businesses can apply for money to help them paint buildings in their locality.

Kieran Comerford from the Local Enterprise Office says it can be particularly helpful when there are derelict buildings in need of painting.

For further information relating to the qualifying areas and application forms log onto:

https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/Enterprise-Development/Carlow-County-Paint-Schemes-2020/