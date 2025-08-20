An arrest has been made by Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Carrick-on-Suir.

49-year-old Ian Walsh was found unresponsive at the property on Cregg Road on Monday, 4th August and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Following a post mortem examination the case was upgraded (on the 7th of August) to one of murder and all of the circumstances surrounding his death continue to be investigated.

This morning (Wednesday, 20th August) a man aged in his late teens was arrested and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Clare Tipperary Division.