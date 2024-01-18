Arrest made by Gardaí investigating the discovery of 14 people in a shipping container that arrived into Rosslare Europort

UPDATE (3pm, Thurs 18th Jan): The man arrested on Wednesday (18th January, 2024) in connection with the discovery of the 14 individuals concealed in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort on 8th January, 2024 has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier story;

One person’s been arrested by Gardaí investigating the discovery of 14 individuals in a shipping container.

It had arrived into Rosslare Europort on the 8th of January.

An investigation into people smuggling and human trafficking was launched and a man aged in his thirties was arrested yesterday.

He’s been detained at a Garda Station in the southeast of the country.

Investigation’s ongoing.