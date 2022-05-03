Suspect arrested after man killed in Kilkenny city assault

A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed in an assault in Kilkenny city this lunchtime.

A man in his 40s has been pronounced dead at St Luke’s Hospital after being found with serious injuries on the Hebron Road at 12.45pm.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene he’s been taken to Kilkenny Garda station for questioning.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The Hebron road is closed and Gardai say it will remain so for the foreseeable future, so drivers should slow down and take extra care in the vicinity, and avoid if possible, with heavy traffic build-up being reported as a result.

Gardaí are appealing for any information about this incident and in particular are asking anyone who was on the Hebron Road between 12.30pm and 1.00pm, including anyone with video or dash cam footage to make this available to them.