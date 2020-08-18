Arrests made following thefts in Kilkenny & beyond by an organised crime gang

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a number of thefts from retail premises by an organised crime gang.

They happened in Kilkenny as well as Wicklow, Dublin, Galway and Meath and Kilkenny this & last month.

As part of an investigation into a number of thefts, Gardaí carried out a search of a property in Straffan, Co. Kildare yesterday (Monday, 17th August 2020). A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property.

Two males, one in his twenties and one in his thirties were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A third male in his thirties was arrested on Monday 27th July 2020 as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday 28th July 2020.