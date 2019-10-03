KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Arrests made in Kilkenny in connection with sexual assault in Courtown in July
It’s emerged a number of the arrests in connection with the Courtown sexual assault case, were made in Kilkenny this morning.
Three juvenile males and one adult were taken into custody after three girls reported being sexually assaulted and one of them said she was raped in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour on July 28th.
Two of them are currently being detained in Kilkenny Garda Station this evening.