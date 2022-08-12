Art and craft exhibition in Kilkenny city doubling as gathering hub for those from Ukraine

An art and craft exhibition in Kilkenny city has been doubling as a gathering spot for people from Ukraine.

Those who recently arrived to Ireland have teamed with others who’ve been living here for years to pooled their talents to showcase their native culture in the midst of the Kilkenny Arts and Alternative Arts Kilkenny festivals.

It was launched by Mayor David Fitzgerald:

The moment the art and craft exhibition by the #Kilkenny #Ukrainian community @MacDonagh was officially opened by Mayor @davidfitzg recently. It continues to Sunday… pic.twitter.com/PBALnTFJOI — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) August 12, 2022

The opening too featured speeches, music and dance as well as embroidered shirts …

… and some crafts …

Our Edwina Grace stopped by to speak to some of those involved: