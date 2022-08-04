Arts feast set for servings across Kilkenny city and county

Music, magical craft and more’s rolling out locally with the combined efforts of three festivals.

The Thomastown Creative Arts Festival (TCAF) officially kicked off last weekend, but the majority of its activities take place this weekend.

Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival

The Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival kicks off with lunchtime theatre piece The Quiet Land at The Barn studio at the Home Rule Club today (Thursday, 4th August).

And much more is set to unfold with visual art, ceramics, poetry, spoken word and more packing in a full programme – full details of that here

Kilkenny Arts Festival

The 49th Kilkenny Arts Festival saw the first performance of The Tempest on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle and that’s set to continue its run on various evenings across the festive run.

The event proper officially gets underway today (Thursday, 4th August) with something to suit all tastes in a variety of city venues, with county spots too hosting including The Warehouse in Callan which will have award-winning performance company Loosysmokes, in the same town there’s an exploration of the pub in Irish culture titled The Local at The Steppes Bar while one of the Secret Garden sessions is on the grounds of Mount Juliet.

Full programme here

Meanwhile, tying in all three festivals is The Secret Garden:

Added to all of the above you’ll also find the following: