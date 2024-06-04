The Local & European Elections take place this Friday (7th June) with those eligible to cast their preferences able to do so from 7am to 10pm on the day at their designated booth.

There are 73 polling stations across Carlow with 122 in Kilkenny but one in the latter has been switched out for a new location.

The traditional use of the GAA Centre in Hugginstown will not be going ahead this year and those who typically vote there are now instead asked to attend S.N. Moin Ruadh, Lismateige, Hugginstown (R95FY06).