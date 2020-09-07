As Carlow & Kilkenny record at least one more Covid-19 case each an expert’s warning further deaths are “inevitable” across the country

An infectious disease expert’s warning further deaths from Covid-19 are ‘inevitable’ as case numbers continue to rise.

A further 138 cases were recorded yesterday with less than five each in Carlow & Kilkenny.

There were no further deaths linked to the virus in the latest data, a trend that has continued for more than two weeks.

But Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons says it’s clear the death toll will rise noting “Infection has been gradually growing we can all see the numbers growing not just 10 fold but now 15 or 20 fold from two months ago and there’s no reason that if we just keep doing what we have been doing the last few months that it will not continue to grow, what’s different in the last week is the R number for hospitalisations is now rapidly jumping up, almost to two at times, deaths haven’t started yet and that’s just inevitable”.