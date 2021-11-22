As house prices continue to rise in Carlow and Kilkenny a local auctioneer says low supply is the issue

We just don’t have enough supply.

So says a local auctioneer as house prices continue to rise across Kilkenny and Carlow.

June Doran of June Doran Properties told KCLR Live earlier that the response is instant to any property that comes up.

And she confirmed to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin that the number of houses available for rent or sale locally is particularly low at the moment.

She added that it’s hard to predict when the property market might settle again.

But is hopeful that a number of social housing developments close to completion locally might free up some properties.

Listen back to the conversation in full here: