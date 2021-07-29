As Ireland claims first Gold at Tokyo Olympics, Carlow and Kilkenny await appearances by local hopefuls

Tributes flow for Ireland’s gold medal winners, as Carlow and Kilkenny await the first outings of the area’s hopefuls.

President Michael D Higgins described Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy victory overnight as a “tremendous achievement, which gives great inspiration to young people.”

And the Taoiseach says both men have made Ireland proud after winning the country’s first-ever rowing Gold at the Olympics. Micheál Martin added that they’ll inspire generations to come.

The Skibbereen pair put in a stellar performance to beat Germany and Italy in the final of the men’s lightweight double sculls in Tokyo.

It’s as the first of the three local athletes’ events are set to unfold in the next 24 hours.

While Carlow’s Marcus Lawler’s set for the Men’s 200m event on August 3, fellow Carlovian Sam Watson’s slated for a 12:30am Eventing Dressage team and individual event at the equestrian park while Kilkenny’s Cliodhna Manning could go 12pm Irish Time Friday if selected for the team event of the Mixed 4 x 400m relay event – in recognition of that Kilkenny Castle will go green tonight.

Meanwhile, Irish rowers took bronze yesterday and Cliodhna Nolan reacted to that on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening …