As Lá Gaisce takes place today we’re being asked to Stand With Young People in Carlow, Kilkenny & across the country

We’re all being called upon to Stand With Young People as Lá Gaisce takes hold.

20,000 teenagers are taking part in the President of Ireland award programme in schools & community groups across the country.

Kate Kelly from Kilmacow works with Gaisce & is herself a gold medal recipient and she says today’s focus is a positive response to growing negativity towards the youth noting “I think we’ve seen over the course of the pandemic that young people are so resilient and the day is a positive response to growing negativity I suppose surrounding young people during Covid-19 and I know in Kilkenny in particular loads of participants have been getting involved with Gaisce from across Kilkenny and Carlow.”