As people in Carlow and Kilkenny get set for a hot weekend one local vet’s warning to watch out for heatstroke in pet dogs

This weekend could see the hottest day of the year and a local vet’s warning dog owners to beware.

Met Eireann is forecasting dry and sunny conditions for much of the country today, tomorrow and Sunday.

Temperatures are set to hit 20 degrees, or higher, with just a slight chance of a shower in the north and east on Sunday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says “It is going to be a lovely fine day today and a lovely weekend so certainly time to clean down the barbecues and get ready for some late Spring sunshine with a lovely weekend ahead”.

However, while many of us will enjoy the rays, Richard Ryan from the Ormonde Veterinary Hospital has been telling our Sue Nunn says he’s already had to treat one dog for heatstroke this month.

He says such pets in this country, like their owners, aren’t used to the kind of good weather that we’re expecting this weekend.

