As schools continue to reopen across Carlow and Kilkenny there’s a call for extra care and consideration on roads

We’re all being asked to take extra care on roads close to schools as they continue to re-open this week.

A number of organisations are united in the call.

Carlow Kilkenny Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe is warning that you will see a rise in school traffic, pedestrians and cyclists so slow down and allow plenty of space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council John McDarby agrees, telling KCLR News that he’s “Calling on all road users to take extra care close to schools as they reopen, there will be a rise in school traffic, pedestrians and cyclists, our advice is to slow down and allow plenty of space to pedestrians and cyclists and show courtesy to school buses as they collect and deliver their passengers”.

He adds “Our school wardens will be back at work to help students cross the road near schools so please be vigilant and helpful to our school wardens, we appeal to drivers to pay attention and drive at safe speeds and allow safe passing distances”

And he says “Children in cars should be properly restrained and be dropped off to school safely, help keep school areas safe for all students and we ask parents to park considerately, we ask schools to encourage teachers, staff, parents and students to walk or cycle to school to enjoy the benefits of healthy travel, enjoy exercise and chat wherever possible, consider parking some distance from schools and striding to school”.