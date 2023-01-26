As we mark Cervical Cancer Prevention Week there’s a free clinic in Kilkenny for those who missed out on HPV vaccine

Free clinics for locals who missed out on the HPV vaccine is being held in the South East.

The “Laura Brennan HPV Catch-Up Programme” are holding clinics for some people aged 16 or older who missed out on getting the vaccine in school.

Those who are eligible can register on hpv.ie for an appointment.

The late Laura Brennan campaigned for higher uptake before her death from cervical cancer at the age of 26 in 2019.

The local Clinic is this Saturday from 8am to 4pm at the Kilkenny Vaccination Centre in the Hebron Industrial Estate.

There’s also clinics in Waterford tomorrow Friday and on Sunday 29th.