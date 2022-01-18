Ashling Murphy laid to rest as she is remembered as a woman who lived her short life to the full

Ashling Murphy has been laid to rest this afternoon.

It follows a funeral mass earlier in which she was remembered for sharing her passion, gifts and talents with others so generously.

The 23 year old school teacher’s funeral heard how her family and boyfriend were robbed of a precious gift when she was killed last Wednesday.

Friends and colleagues played music throughout the mass, while offerings such as a hurl and musical instrument were brought to the alter to represent some of the young womans many talents.

Addressing those who gathered Bishop Tom Deenihan, described the past few days as a nightmare:

“A depraved act of violence which deprived a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman of her life has since united the country in grief and in support”.

A minutes silence was observed right across the country this morning as her funeral mass got underway in Tullamore.