Asking price of €6,000,000 as former Kilkenny mart site goes back on the market

Kilkenny City’s former mart site is back on the market, this time with a €6million price tag.

The 8.57 acre brownfield site is flanked by the army barracks and St Mauls’ housing estate with roads running on the other two sides.

The site was bought in 2014 and was originally part of a wider 13.5 acre space which was to house an ambitious mix of apartments, hotel, restaurants, bars, leisure facilities and more.

It was then divided by the Old Mart Road, with a 12-screen multiplex cinema built on the smaller section on one side.

Now the larger area, which is zoned ‘general business’ to provide for general development is available to buy.

Savills are handling the sale of the landmark site in the city and are inviting offers in excess of €6 million.