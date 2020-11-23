Assaults on Gardaí rose by more than a fifth in 2019

The number of assaults on Gardaí increased by 22% last year.

According to new figures, the upward trend has continued in 2020.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says there were 763 assaults on Gardaí in 2018.

In 2019, this rose by over a fifth, to 929.

They range from minor assaults to serious attacks that cause harm.

Figures for 2020 show the increase in assaults has continued this year.

As of October 19th, there were 837, and if it continues at that rate until the end of the year, the figure will pass 1,000 for 2020.

Minister Helen McEntee says she utterly condemns all attacks on Gardaí.

She says such acts represent a blatant disregard for the safety of the brave men and women who risk their lives every day to serve the state.