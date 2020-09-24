Assisted suicide Bill to be debated in Dáil next Thurday

A bill legislating for assisted suicide will be debated in the Dáil next week.

Campaigner Vicky Phelan from Kilkenny is a high profile supporter of the the Dying with Dignity Bill – which would allow for assisted suicide in cases where a person has a terminal illness.

There has been a push in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for a free vote on the issue, with Sinn Féin likely to support it at this stage.

People Before Profit’s Gino Kenny has confirmed the bill has been given Dáil speaking time next Thursday.