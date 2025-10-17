Four separate assaults in one week are under investigation by Gardaí locally.

Three happened in Kilkenny city; one on Monday night close to 11:30 on Barrack Street – Sgt Conor Egan has more on that here;

There were two on Saturday (11th Oct) alone, the first at 1:50am on John Street;

And another at 10pm that night in Irishtown;

In all of the above head or facial injuries were sustained but hospitalisation wasn’t required.

However, a trip to the hospital was needed in one that happened last Thursday (9th Oct) at Burrin Manor in Carlow;

If you’ve information on any of the above or you’re in the areas mentioned and have dashcam/doorbell footage you’re asked to contact your local garda station or ring Kilkenny: 056 777 5000 or Carlow: 059 913 66 20.