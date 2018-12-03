At least two cars are involved in a crash just outside Kilkenny City

Gardai are en route to the scene of a crash just outside Kilkenny City.

At least two cars were involved in the incident at about 5 o’clock on the Bennettsbridge Road, just off the Ring Road on the country side.

It’s a busy time for the route as many use it to enter and/or leave the city.

An eye witness has told KCLR News that a number of cars are pulling up in the area which is now also cloaked in darkness.

Gardai are asking motorists to avoid the stretch for the next while.

It’s understood that nobody’s been seriously injuried.