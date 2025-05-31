Local Gardai and county council officials­ want to reduce the number of crashes on the roads this June bank holiday weekend.

Drivers are being warned about the risks of speed, distraction and drink and drugs when driving.

GardaÃ­ will be out in force across the country checking for dangerous road behaviour all weekend.

It will be a particularly busy weekend in Kilkenny and Carlow, with the All-Ireland U20 final, and the Cat Laughs festival taking place in the Marble City this weekend.

Speaking to KCLR News, Part-time Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council John McDarby made this appeal:

“Local authorities joined the Minister, the Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority to ask every road user to ensure that not a single life is lost, and no one is injured on the roads this weekend.”

He continued by noting that “We call on drivers to slow down and belt up, and never drink or take drugs and drive, and we ask them to please stay alert and expect the unexpected, and remember that we’re all sharing the road with vulnerable road users. Care, caution and courtesy can avoid injuries and save lives.”

“So far this year, 67 people have died on Irish roads, and that includes 25 drivers, 20 pedestrians, and 10 motorcyclists. Let’s be able to look back on this weekend with joy and pleasure, and let’s all do our part to make sure there’s no loss or injury. Together, we can make this a weekend to remember, for all the right reasons.”