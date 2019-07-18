Autloaunch Celebrate Launch of Carlow Chamber’s Business Awards

Thursday 18th July

Autolaunch is going from strength to strength and now employs around 450 workers in its ever expanding premises in Bagenalstown.

The local business, which was named Business of the Year in 2018, makes parts for well-known supercars including Bentleys.

A tour of the factory was given to local business people last night as the company celebrated the launch of the Carlow Chamber’s Business Awards 2019.

Nominations open for the awards at midday today.