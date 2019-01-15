Average house price set to rise by more than 5% in Carlow and 2% in Kilkenny in 2019

The price of an average three-bed semi detached home is set to rise in the next 12 months and the hike is expected to be higher in Carlow than Kilkenny.

That’s according to a survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

The research concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns & cities countrywide.

It shows that the cost in Carlow rose by 5.7% to €171 thousand last year, with an extra 2.1% in the last three months alone. In 2019 it’s expected to increase even further – by 5.5%.

While Kilkenny’s to jump by 2% after rising by 4.9% last year to €213, 500 – 0.6% between September & December.

Both counties fall below the national average for such a home at €236 thousand 287 – an increase of 4.6% on 2017.