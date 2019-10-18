Award for man who introduced boat trips along Barrow & Nore in Carlow & Kilkenny

The man who introduced boat trips to the Barrow and Nore has been celebrated for his initiative.

Clifford Reid of boattrips.ie won out the Commercial category at the Barrow Awards last night.

He’s been telling KCLR that he’s delighted with the recognition saying “Barrow Awards are a great initiative there up & down the river, there’s so many communities up & down the whole stretch of waterways there doing fantastic work for the river & it’s a great way of promoting the river so to be able to tie in with that, the commercial side of things from running the boat trips and helping with the Barrow as a tourist destination it was great now to be honest”.