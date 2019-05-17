Awareness morning in Carlow as RehabCare says lack of funding has led to serious financial difficulties

RehabCare say they’re experiencing serious financial difficulties because of a lack of funding from the HSE.

The charity is holding an awareness event in their Carlow centre this morning on the Killeshin Road.

They have around 100 people between Carlow and Kilkenny availing of their disabilities services.

But Sonia Felton from the group has told KCLR they’ve been enduring funding deficits for years now.

She says ‘they haven’t been given enough funding to take account of the expenses they have’ -things like regulation, insurance and other costs.