Backyard water works to start for Carlow’s Granby Row residents this week

Irish Water going to start digging up the backyards of houses on Granby Row this week.

The utility is replacing old iron or lead backyard water mains and providing new service connections for local residents.

It’s because they are a significant source of leakage and residents have been dealing with reduced levels of service as a result.

Irish Water says there could be some short-term water outages during the next six to eight weeks.

Traffic management may be in place while works on the mains are underway.

Speaking about the proposed works, Irish Water’s Joe Carroll said;

“The works in Granby Row involve the decommissioning of ageing back yard water mains and the delivery of 400 meters of new water mains constructed along the public road”.

Mr Carroll pointed out that it will mean fewer outages in future for customers in the area:

“The new pipes will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground”

And he said they are grateful to those affected by the upcoming works:

“We thank the local residents for their patience and cooperation in advance as there will be some disruption in the short term, however, based on previous experiences, we know that this will be overshadowed by the longer-term benefits.”