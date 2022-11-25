Bad weather delays opening of revamped Bus Park in Carlow town

The opening date for Carlow Town’s new bus park’s been delayed by almost a month.

The facility closed in early September for upgrade works with those due for completion by the 18th of November.

But bad weather has hampered that and now the reveal’s been pushed out by about three weeks.

Councillor John Cassin says though there’s a delay, the focus is on the positives:

“The adverse weather has really hampered the works at the bus park. But we were given a commitment that it will be open at the very latest the second week in December. So it’s good news that it will be open for the Christmas period”