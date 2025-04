Bagenalstown is among 22 Bank of Ireland branches set to benefit from a €7 million nationwide investment aimed at enhancing customer experience and accessibility.

The local branch is one of 12 in Leinster earmarked for upgrades, which will include modernised customer areas, improved wheelchair access, enhanced facilities for staff, and the installation of new ATMs.

This initiative is part of Bank of Ireland’s ongoing commitment to investing in its branch network across the country.