Bagenalstown area selected for new youth service for Carlow

One of eight new UBU youth services announced today will be in Carlow.

The local service will be provided in the Bagenalstown area and will get an initial funding allocation of €120,000 per year.

The Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board has now completed a local needs assessment stage to inform the establishment of the new services.

The local ETB has now issued a call for service to recruit a preferred service provider.

Making the announcement Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman commented:

“The introduction of UBU Your Place Your Space has given us a coherent mechanism to create new youth services where they are needed across the country.

We can be assured that this investment will directly benefit the young people in their communities.”