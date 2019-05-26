Bagenalstown, Castlecomer only electoral areas filled as of Sunday afternoon

Of seven electoral areas across Kilkenny and Carlow, only two have been filled.

Castlecomer (6 seats) in Kilkenny was first to fill, closely followed by Bagenalstown in Carlow (5 seats).

Here’s how they’re looking.

Bagenalstown (5 seats)

Tommy Kinsella, Fine Gael – Count 1

Willie Quinn, Labour – Count 3

Andy Gladney, Sinn Féin – Count 4

Michael Doran – Count 5

Arthur McDonald – Count 5

All Bagenalstown candidates are returning councillors.

Castlecomer (6 seats)

Pat Fitzpatrick, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

Mary Hilda Cavanagh, Fine Gael – Count 1

Michael McCarthy, Fianna Fáil – Count 1

John Brennan, Fine Gael – Count 3

Michael Delaney – Count 4

Denis Hynes – Count 5 (Elected without reaching quota)

The Castlecomer electoral area brings two new faces – Michael Delaney is a first time candidate and referencing his endorsement from outgoing councillor Pat Millea, swept home in the fourth count. Denis Hynes