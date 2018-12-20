Bagenalstown Credit Union postpones vote on merger with St Canices
Bagenalstown Credit Union postpones vote on merger with St Canices

A vote on whether or not to merge Bagenalstown with Kilkennys biggest credit union had to be postponed.

The AGM due to be held last night saw an unprecedented number of members turn up – more than double the capacity of the room where the meeting was being held.

For health and safety reasons the meeting had to be deferred with a new date and venue still to be arranged.

Members will be notified when arrangements have been made.

Manager Richard Dwyer says they hadn’t any indication that the turnout would be so high. He told KCLR news that a previous information meeting only saw 35 members turn up but well over 200 arrived last night.

