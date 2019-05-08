Bagenalstown train station to operate without staff in future

There’s concern in Bagenalstown that its train station’s to be downgraded & left with no staff.

Irish Rail is planning to hit a number of its venues across the country with the Muine Bheag station among them.

Councillor Arthur McDonald’s raised the issue with KCLR News and says, if true, it would have far reaching consequences for customers, particularly people with disabilities.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail confirmed that it’s true but adds that there’ll be no change in service at the station, which is says is not manned full time currently in any case.

He says they’ve a better plan in place that will involve having customer service representatives on board all of the routes from Waterford to Heuston.