Bagenalstown’s ‘Turning On of The Lights’ will be livestreamed today

Bagenalstown is set to light up for Christmas this afternoon.

The town’s official ‘Turning On of The Lights’ is set to be livestreamed on Facebook at 3.30pm today.

The town’s Area Chamber have organised a festive Drive Thru, which will also be shared on their Facebook page

Motorists taking part are being encouraged to decorate their cars with Christmas lights and line up at Mc Grath Hall for the event.