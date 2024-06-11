Anami Saji was the overall winner for 3rd and 4th Class category in the An Post Primary Schools Writing Competition

An Post encourages literacy through writing and reading competition, “Nurturing the Community,” requiring students to write letters supporting island development and sustainability, partnering with Real Nation.

There were 8032 entries in total this year from 303 schools around the country. A maximum of €3,000 in prize money was up for grabs for the winners. Teachers who sent in their entries were also eligible to win one of two weekends away worth €300 through a draw.

Competition winners this year came from across the country with age group winners from Limerick, Cork, Mayo, Carlow, Dublin and Galway with Waterford scooping the premier award