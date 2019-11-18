Ballyhale hurler deploys to Lebanon on peace-keeping duty today

More than 100 soldiers from Kilkenny’s army base will fully take over peace-keeping duties in Lebanon from today.

Members of the 115th Infantry Battalion will be replacing the 114th, who are returning from their UN mission tonight.

Ballyhale Shamrocks hurler Richie Reid is among those who will be flying out which means he will be missing for the upcoming Leinster final.

But he’s told KCLR he will try to keep his hurling skills up while he’s over there