Ballyragget Boil Water Notice lifted

The boil water notice has been lifted in Ballyragget.

People on the public water supply there can safely drink their water again.

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council decided on the 11th of February that they didn’t trust their disinfection processes because of increased turbidity, as a result of heavy rains.

But results of ongoing testing show the the water quality are good enough now to remove the notice with immediate effect after consulting with the HSE.

Irish Water’s James O’Toole says the measure was precautionary – but in the interest of public safety.