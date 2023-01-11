Banshees of Inisherin a big winner at last night’s Golden Globes with Colin Farrell beating a former Kilkenny resident to a best actor gong

KCLR NewsNews & Sport
The Irish film was awarded in three categories
The Banshees of Inisherin was one of the big winners at last night’s Golden Globes.
The Irish film, filmed on Achill Island in Co Mayo, took the Best Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay.
It also saw Colin Farrell awarded a Best Actor gong, beating former Kilkenny resident Ralph Fiennes to the title.
At the ceremony in Beverly Hills, Mr Farrell gave a special mention to his co-star Barry Keoghan during his acceptance speech and also thanked film writer Martin McDonagh.