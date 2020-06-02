Waterways Ireland: Barrow Track closure unavoidable due to emergency works

Waterways Ireland says the Barrow Track in Carlow was closed over the Bank holiday weekend because of ongoing works there.

Many locals were unhappy that the facility was not open for use particularly with the exceptional weather conditions.

In a statement to KCLR Waterways Ireland says construction of a temporary dam has been underway to deal with the collapse of the weir and while that site was unmanned for part of the Bank holiday weekend equipment there had to be secured.

It says unfortunately due to the limitations of the site and the urgent nature of the works being undertaken, there was no opportunity for alternative pedestrian access.