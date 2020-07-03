BBC’s Glow Up finalist says he started in Kilkenny College Arts Dept but is inspired by Drag

The Kilkenny College past pupil who was in the final of a BBC competition for make-up artists says his interest in Drag performing has helped developed his skills.

James McInerney from Abbeyleix was a finalist in the Glow Up series which finished last night.

James didn’t win but told KCLR that he loved the experience.

He’s been telling The Way It is about his artistic beginings in the Arts Department in Kilkenny College.

James has worked in TV and film make-up but says the London Drag scene is his main inspiration.