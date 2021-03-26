Beacon Hospital have given Covid-19 vaccines to teachers at private school

Teachers at a Wicklow private school have been given a Covid-19 vaccine by the Beacon Hospital.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that 20 teachers and staff at St Gerard’s Catholic School in Bray received “left-over vaccines”.

It’s been confirmed the children of the CEO of the Beacon hospital attend the fee-paying school.

The private hospital is being used as a hub to vaccinate front line healthcare workers.

Wicklow TD John Brady says the matter should be investigated.

“This latest vaccine scandal smacks of the privileged looking after the privileged and I think anyone looking at this story breaking this morning would be right in their assessment that this absolutely stinks” he’s blasted.

“What we need to do is establish the facts, and we need an investigation to be launched immediately.”