The very best of Irish radio was celebrated in Kilkenny last night at the annual IMRO Radio Awards.

Hosted by Dermot Whelan at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, the event recognised excellence in 42 categories across news, music, sport, current affairs, entertainment, and innovation.

Speaking afterwards, the Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee, Chris Doyle said Radio continues to thrive with the largest number of entries in a decade, representing creative, compelling, exceptional talent that deeply connects with audiences across the country.