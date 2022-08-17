Best of the best on the food scene in Carlow and Kilkenny revealed as Irish Restaurant Awards name local winners

The Step House Hotel, Mount Juliet, Lennons at Visual and Stathams by Pembroke each won multiple prizes as the Leinster regional Restaurant awards were handed out last night.

The best in each county were named in 16 categories with Campagne taking the award for Best Restaurant in Kilkenny and Sha Roe Bistro winning that accolade for Carlow.

Best Chef in Carlow went to Alan Foley of Step House Hotel in Borris and John Kelly of Lady Helen restaurant at Mount Juliet won for Kilkenny.

In fact Step House Hotel and Mount Juliet took the Best Hotel and Guesthouse awards on the night too.

Best wine experience went to Ristorante Rinuccini in Kilkenny and Mimosa in Carlow.

Thank you @restawards for honouring us with the Best Wine Experience at this years #IrishRestaurantAwards 2022. Congratulations to fellow Kilkenny restaurants for your accomplishments this year. #Rinuccini #FoodOscars — Ristorante Rinuccini (@RRinuccini) August 16, 2022

Teach Dolmain was named Carlow’s Best Gastro Pub with Left Bank winning that title for Kilkenny.

Best Customer Service awards went to Knockdrinna Cafe in Stoneyford and Lennons at Visual.

Lennons also won Best Casual Dining for Carlow while Stathams by Pembroke claimed that in Kilkenny.

Another one in the bag! Congratulations @stathamskk on Best Casual Dining Kilkenny at the @restawards 🏆 https://t.co/a0XVtQS1vQ — Pembroke Kilkenny (@Pembrokehk) August 16, 2022

They also won Best Emerging Irish Cuisine with Clashganny House winning in Carlow.

Cleeres Bar and Theatre won pub of the year in Kilkenny and Corcorans Bar won in Carlow.

Best Newcomer in Kilkenny was Canal Square and The Fermentary in Carlow.

Indique Indian restaurant won best world cuisine in Kilkenny and Pimento took the title in Carlow.

Mullacháin and Cafe La Coco took the Best Cafe titles for Carlow and Kilkenny respectively.

Best restaurant manager in Kilkenny went to Aga Kubinska at Mount Juliet and Stephanie Stone of Sha Roe Bistro for Carlo

Truffles restaurant won the Best Free From award for Kilkenny and Caffe 500 won in Carlow

The Fig Tree won Best Sustainable Practices in Kilkenny and Thrive Cafe in Tullow won for Carlow.

Carlow’s Local Food Hero is Tom and Elizabeth Malone of Malones Fruit Farm and Kilkenny’s was named as Mark Williams of Butcher Restaurant.