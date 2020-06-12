Big day for Kilkenny’s Ferdia as Artemis Fowl premieres on Disney+

It’s a big day for Kilkenny’s Ferdia Shaw with Artemis Fowl out today.

The local teenager plays the lead role in the movie based on the Eoin Colfer novel of the same name.

With cinemas still in lockdown the premiere goes straight to Disney+.

Ferdia was cast for the role of Artemis in 2017 and got the incredible opportunity to work alongside the likes of Josh Gad and Dame Judi Dench.

Kenneth Brannagh directed the movie.