Bike Week underway for students across Carlow, Kilkenny and nationwide

Students across Kilkenny, Carlow and nationwide are being encouraged to cycle to school or in their neighbourhoods this week as part of National Bike Week.

Primary and secondary students are being assigned Travel Officers in schools to help them understand skills needed for safe cycling.

Bike week is also entering the classroom with a new art competition to celebrate the event.

Ciara Norton Manager of The Green Schools Travel Programme, is urging everybody to get on board.

“Our Green Schools Travel Officers will be out in schools doing bike skills training, bike repair workshops and leading group cycles,” says Ciara.