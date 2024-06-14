Two women from Carlow and Kilkenny are among Ireland’s new Members of European Parliament.

Both counties, with eight others, form the Ireland South constituency which is represented by five MEPs.

Seán Kelly of Fine Gael was deemed elected on Monday followed yesterday by Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fáil and then Independent Michael McNamara.

After a battle with outgoing south east stalwarts, The Green’s Grace O’Sullivan from Waterford and Independents 4 Change’s Mick Wallace from Wexford, our two local ladies won out to take the fourth and fifth seats.

She did it, we couldn’t be prouder of her!

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin MEP for Ireland South pic.twitter.com/sPKfzqOCP5 — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) June 13, 2024

Kilkenny’s Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Féin and Carlow’s Cynthia Ní Mhurchú will now in Brussels next month – we’ll be hearing from both on The KCLR Daily after 10am this morning.

In an added bonus, it’s Cynthia’s birthday so the timing of the win couldn’t be better – she says “It couldn’t, it’s magnificent, I am going to celebrate like there’s no tomorrow, the celebrations won’t last a day they’ll last many, many days”.

The election of Kathleen Funchion leaves the Carlow Kilkenny constituency without its Sinn Féin TD so a by-election is expected to take place alongside three others with TDs Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil), Aodhan O’Riordhan (Labour) and Michael McNamara (Independent) all winning European seats.

An Taoiseach Simon Harris says he’s not assessed when the Government will hold the by-elections in Carlow Kilkenny, Laois Offaly, Dublin Bay North and Clare, but they must be held within the next six months.