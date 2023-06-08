KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Black Trek Hybrid bike stolen from Parliament Street in Kilkenny
Gardaí are urging anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Parliment Street area to contact Unit D Kilkenny Garda Station
If you are offered a black Trek hybrid bike with grey writing for sale, please contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
A bike matching that description was stolen from Parliament Street in Kilkenny on Tuesday last week.
