Black Trek Hybrid bike stolen from Parliament Street in Kilkenny

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Parliment Street area to contact Unit D Kilkenny Garda Station

Photo of Aisling Bolton Dowling Aisling Bolton Dowling08/06/2023
If you are offered a black Trek hybrid bike with grey writing for sale, please contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

A bike matching that description was stolen from Parliament Street in Kilkenny on Tuesday last week.

